2Baba and Natasha Igbinedion Spotted Together at Esama of Benin’s Palace

A new video making the rounds online has captured Nigerian music legend Innocent “2Baba” Idibia and his lover, Natasha Irobosa O. Igbinedion, during their visit to the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

In the clip, Natasha, a politician from Edo State, was seen guiding 2Baba around the grand palace, introducing him to notable figures displayed in framed portraits. However, what caught the attention of many fans was her posture and the way she walked while leading the singer through the mansion.

Holding Hands and Shared Moments

In another part of the video, the pair was seen sitting apart, but 2Baba reached across the empty seat between them to hold Natasha’s hand. Their interaction sparked further conversations online, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Public Reactions and Past Drama

Since 2Baba publicly confirmed the end of his marriage to actress Annie Idibia, he has not shied away from showing off Natasha. Their recent dancing video also went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Meanwhile, a celebrity seer, Bright, has warned Natasha, claiming that 2Baba and Annie are soulmates and that anyone trying to come between them is wasting their time.

With their growing public appearances, many are curious to see what’s next for 2Baba and Natasha. Could this be the beginning of something long-term, or just another chapter in the singer’s eventful love life?