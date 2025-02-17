PDP Condemns Defections, Says APC Cannot Avoid Defeat in 2027

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized recent defections of its members, including serving lawmakers, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. Maria Dogo, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, the PDP insisted that no amount of defections would save the APC-led government from being voted out in the 2027 elections.

“The truth is, our people are yearning for a return to the PDP years when the economy thrived and citizens could afford their basic needs. Therefore, no amount of defections can save the APC-led government from its imminent exit in 2027,” the statement read.

The party condemned the defections, particularly those involving serving lawmakers elected under the PDP platform, calling them a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the electorate.

“While we acknowledge every Nigerian’s constitutional right to freedom of association, these defections are unacceptable. We assure the people of Kaduna State, especially those from the affected constituencies, that the PDP leadership will invoke constitutional provisions to reclaim our mandates. There is no division or split in our party leadership at the national level,” the statement added.

The PDP cited Sections 68(1)(g) and 109 of the Nigerian Constitution, which require serving legislators who defect to another party to vacate their seats.

“We urge the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the Kaduna State House of Assembly to declare the seats of these defectors vacant and notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections,” the party stated.

Despite the defections, the PDP insisted it remains the preferred choice of the majority in Kaduna State. The party referenced the last local government elections, alleging that the APC had manipulated results but still failed to gain widespread acceptance.

“The reality is that many of these defectors are either politicians who lost in the PDP’s zoning arrangements in their constituencies or failed to secure tickets in the 2022 primaries. Some have secretly been working for the APC, and their defection is simply an attempt to secure automatic tickets in 2026, knowing that the APC does not conduct competitive primaries,” the PDP claimed.

The party challenged Governor Uba Sani to prove the worth of the defectors by appointing them to strategic positions if he truly believed they had value to offer.

Additionally, the PDP criticized the Kaduna State Government for organizing elaborate receptions for defectors, urging it instead to focus on governance and improving the welfare of citizens.

“The people are suffering due to the failure of this administration to deliver the dividends of democracy,” the party said.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the PDP’s commitment to democracy under the leadership of Chief Edward Percy Masha.

“The PDP and the people will have the last laugh. It is only a matter of time,” the party declared.

