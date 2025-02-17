Anambra Govt to Launch Citizens’ Engagement Platform ‘SolutionLens’ February 25

Anambra State Government, through the Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and the Anambra State ICT Agency, is set to train representatives from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on the SolutionLens Platform ahead of its official launch.

The training, part of efforts to enhance digital governance and improve public service delivery, will occur on Tuesday, 18th February 2025, at the Solution Innovation District.

The Anambra State ICT Agency will lead the training session, equipping participants with the skills needed to maximize the platform’s full potential.

SolutionLens is a digital platform designed to enhance citizen engagement by providing a direct communication channel between the Anambra State Government and its citizens.

It promotes transparency, accountability, and accessibility, ensuring that government activities remain open and accessible to the public.

Speaking on the exercise, the Anambra Commissioner for Budget & Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, described SolutionLens as a transformative initiative to strengthen the interaction between the government and the people.

She emphasized that with the official launch scheduled for Tuesday, 25th February 2025, the training is essential to ensure MDAs are well-equipped to utilize the platform effectively.

Speaking on the initiative, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, the managing director of the state ICT agency, emphasized the importance of SolutionLens in fostering efficient information management and citizen engagement.

“The training is crucial in ensuring MDAs can seamlessly navigate the platform and that representatives must attend and actively participate.

“This is because their ability to respond efficiently to public inquiries depends on their understanding of the system,” CFA said.

He urged Ministries to ensure their nominated officers attend and fully engage in this essential training.

The concerned Ministries include Works, Health, Environment, Budget & Economic Planning, Industry, Agriculture, Power & Water Resources, Transport, Housing, Education, Information, Lands, Justice, and the Solution Innovation District, an agency of the State Government.

