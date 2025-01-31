PDP Committed to Unity and Progress -Bauchi Governor

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his commitment, alongside other members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to maintaining the party’s integrity and unity.

Speaking during the PDP North-East zonal caucus meeting held in Bauchi on Thursday, Governor Mohammed emphasized that leaders from the zone are working together to avoid bringing shame to the party.

He highlighted the zone’s strong sense of unity, noting that it has been recognized as having the least internal divisions and conflicts.

“We are focused on implementing projects and programs that directly address the needs of our people. We remain loyal to the zone and to all PDP chapters, including those without governors, and we will continue to uphold this commitment,” Mohammed said.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, assured members that the party is determined to resolve its internal challenges and reposition itself for success in the 2027 general elections.

“Our primary goal is to engage aggrieved members and resolve outstanding issues to rebuild a strong and united political party,” Oyinlola stated.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa also praised the committee’s efforts, describing its work as timely given the challenges facing the party.

He urged all members to prioritize reconciliation and collective action to help the PDP reclaim its leadership role in the country.

