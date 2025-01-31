Nigeria Is Bleeding, We Are Suffering- Gov Fintiri

Adamawa state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has expressed sadness over the prevailing hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He stated this at a meeting of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where governors from the North East and other critical stakeholders in Bauchi were in attendance.

The governor who faulted the economic policies of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, decry the level at which severe hardship is been imposed on Nigerians.

Governor Fintiri expressed frustration with the state of the nation’s economy, saying “Nigeria is bleeding, we are suffering, there is too much anger, and the economic policy is not working.

“That is why we always call on the Federal Government to reconsider some of these economic policies that are only putting hardship on Nigerians.”

He further maintained that holding a position of power is a privilege given by God, and therefore, the country must be governed based on trust and responsibility.

He called on the Federal Government to focus on policies that do not bring further pain to Nigerians.

“The country belongs to us. It does not belong to the World Bank, IMF, or the international community,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, acknowledged the factors that led to the party’s loss in the last election.

He identified disunity within the party as a key reason and expressed the committee’s commitment to addressing those issues.

“We are here to interact with our leadership and membership of our great party so that we can discuss where we are falling short of what we were supposed to do, which led to the outcome we witnessed,” Oyinlola said.

