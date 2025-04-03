Patience Jonathan Accused of Unlawful Detention of 15 Domestic Workers Since 2019

Fifteen domestic workers of former First Lady Patience Jonathan have been locked up at Okaka Correctional Centre in Bayelsa State since 2019 without a court conviction, in what many see as a violation of Nigeria’s constitutional presumption of innocence.

The workers were arrested over an alleged robbery at one of Jonathan’s apartments in Otuoke. However, sources claim no evidence has been provided to support the accusations, and their trial has been repeatedly delayed under the influence of the former First Lady.

A source familiar with the case revealed that a legal group, TECH4JUSTICE, has been providing legal assistance to the detainees. However, the trial has stalled, allegedly due to the current Chief Judge acting on Jonathan’s instructions.

“They have been in prison since 2019. Even though they were not working in the apartment where the alleged robbery occurred, she had all of them arrested,” a relative of one of the detained workers told SaharaReporters.

The detained workers Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Saabi Liman, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Williams Alami, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Waribobo, Salomi Reginald, Sunday Boma, Oba Golden, and Vivian face charges including armed robbery, malicious damage, attempted murder, and theft. However, sources insist there is no evidence against them.

Nigeria’s constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution states that every accused person is innocent until proven guilty in a competent court. Section 35 also guarantees the right to personal liberty, preventing unlawful detention beyond a reasonable period without trial.

Despite these constitutional provisions, the workers remain in prison, with their case reportedly stalled under Patience Jonathan’s influence.