Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), is currently being interrogated by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

He was arrested on allegations of real estate fraud and money laundering.

Idowu, known for the “Next-Level Prayer Conference,” founded HICC in December 2003. The church has grown significantly, with locations in Nigeria, the UK, and the US, attracting over 70,000 worshippers both online and onsite.

Details later!!

