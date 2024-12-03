Mother of Late Dowen College Student Sylvester Oromoni, Alleged Bullying Victim, Passes Away

Rosemary Oromoni, the mother of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jr., who tragically passed away on November 30, 2021, has died following health complications linked to intermittent blood pressure issues.

Her passing, confirmed by family sources, occurred on November 25 and marked yet another blow to the family still struggling with the aftermath of Sylvester’s death.

In 2021, Sylvester Oromoni Jr., a Dowen College student in Lagos, died under contentious circumstances. His parents alleged he was bullied and poisoned by five senior students at the prestigious school.

According to his family, Sylvester had named his alleged attackers before his death: Favour Benjamin, 16, Micheal Kashamu, 16, Edward Begue, 16, Ansel Temile, 14, and Kenneth Inyang, 16.

The Lagos State Government, however, acquitted the accused students and school staff in January 2022, following a second autopsy that ruled Sylvester’s death was due to complications from an ankle injury, contrary to initial claims of chemical intoxication.

A Lagos State Coroner’s Inquest in April 2024 further concluded that Sylvester’s death was the result of “parental and medical negligence.”

Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri stated, “The deceased’s health deteriorated in his parents’ care. He was made to suffer needlessly due to delayed medical intervention. His death was avoidable.”

The legal battles and public scrutiny weighed heavily on the Oromoni family. Rosemary, known for her devotion to seeking justice for her son, reportedly struggled with her health, which worsened following the April 2024 court ruling against the family.

In an Instagram post, Sylvester’s sister Amanda poignantly marked the family’s losses, writing, “30-11-21 25-11-24,” symbolizing the dates of her brother and mother’s deaths.

Another sister, Blessing, shared a prayer on Instagram, asking for comfort for those in mourning: “Dear God, we pray for those who are grieving today; please wrap your loving arms around them.”

Family members and public figures have expressed their sorrow. The Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Jaro Egbo, visited Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Sr., the grieving father and Chairman of Warri South-West Local Government Council, on November 28. Egbo described Rosemary’s death as “shocking and painful,” adding, “She passed away at a time when her family needed her the most.”

Social media users also shared their grief. A user, #Imoleishere, commented, “I think her son’s death played a part in her passing. May her soul rest in peace.”

The case of Sylvester Oromoni Jr. remains one of Nigeria’s most publicized child rights cases, exposing issues of bullying, parental responsibility, and institutional accountability. The family’s legal struggle and its emotional toll have drawn widespread empathy.

As the Oromoni family prepares for Rosemary’s burial, Nigerians are reminded of the impact of unresolved tragedies, particularly on those who bear the weight of grief.

