Northern Youths Protest Tax Reform Bills, Defend Deputy Senate President

The controversy surrounding the federal government’s proposed tax reform bills continues to escalate, particularly in parts of northern Nigeria where critics argue the reforms could negatively impact the region.

In Abuja on Tuesday, youths from the 19 northern states staged a protest at the National Assembly, voicing their support for Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and calling on his critics to stop targeting him over the ongoing legislative process.

The protest comes amid growing public debate, with former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar recently urging further consultation and stakeholder engagement on the reforms.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has been under scrutiny after presiding over a Senate session in November where tax reform experts, including the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, briefed lawmakers on the bills’ merits and methodology.

Barau emphasized the need to educate both Senators and Nigerians on the proposed reforms, rather than rushing into conclusions.

Protesters praised Barau, referring to him as the “Sardauna of our era” for his commitment to promoting the region’s interests.

They carried placards with messages such as “Stop attacking Senator Barau,” “Senator Barau: The pro-masses lawmaker,” and “Senator Barau is the new leader of the North.”

Former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Tijjani Kabiru Mohammed, defended Barau’s stance, stating that the Deputy Senate President had neither opposed nor supported the tax bills outright but had advocated for increased public awareness and expert input.

Barau’s efforts, including his sponsorship of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) bill, have earned him widespread admiration among northern youths, who described him as a champion of the region’s development and welfare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...