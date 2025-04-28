Panic in APC as Gov Idris Eyes Atiku’s Coalition

Tension has gripped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State amid swirling rumours that Governor Nasiru Idris is plotting a shock defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2027.

The speculation, fueled by viral reports linking Idris to PDP presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar, has been met with deafening silence from the state government stoking fears among party loyalists.

Top APC figures are reportedly exploring exit strategies, with talks ongoing with the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).

APC State Chairman Muhammad Zuru has issued a rallying cry for unity, warning members against “emerging parties” and urging loyalty to the ruling party.

The PDP, bolstered by its grip on all three Senate seats in Kebbi, smells blood.

Insiders say the party is gearing up for a major comeback if Idris jumps ship.

Meanwhile, political strongman and ex-Governor Adamu Aliero continues to sway Kebbi’s political tide in the PDP’s favor.

Governor Idris’ narrow 2023 victory winning just 52% of the vote now looks increasingly fragile.

Speculation is also mounting over Attorney General Abubakar Malami potentially stepping in as APC’s next standard bearer.

Efforts to reach Idris’ political adviser, Kabir Sani-Giant recently suspended over bizarre allegations involving a snake at Government House have so far failed.