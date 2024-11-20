Pageantry Was A Real Traumatic Experience For Me- Chidinma

In an honest revelation during a recent interview with Silverbird TV, Chidimma Adetshina, the Miss Universe 1st runner-up, has decided to step away from the world of pageantry.

The stunning beauty queen shared that her pageant journey, while filled with accolades, has been deeply challenging and ultimately left her drained.

“Pageantry was a real traumatic experience for me,” Adetshina confessed, reflecting on her time competing at the highest level. “People still don’t understand how I felt.

There were times during the Miss Universe contest when I almost quit. Honestly, I’m done. I want to focus on myself, establish who I am, and further my education.”

Adetshina, who finished in the top two at the prestigious Miss Universe competition, acknowledged that the achievement still feels surreal.

Her remarkable performance earned her the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, a crowning moment that placed her in the spotlight.

However, the road to glory hasn’t been smooth. Before stepping onto the Miss Universe stage, Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa contest due to intense scrutiny about her nationality.

She then represented Nigeria, eventually being crowned Miss Nigeria before moving on to her international success.

Now, she’s ready to close the chapter on pageantry and begin a new one. “I’m relocating to Nigeria from South Africa for personal reasons.

This decision is about reclaiming my life and focusing on what truly matters to me,” she shared.

We wish her all the best as she embarks on this new journey!

