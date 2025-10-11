Oyindamola Olugbile Wins 2025 Nigeria Prize for Literature with Debut Novel Sanya

Nigerian author Oyindamola Olugbile has been named the winner of the 2025 Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

She received the award for her debut novel, Sanya, at a ceremony held on Friday night at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Olugbile’s Sanya was selected from a shortlist that included Chigozie Obioma’s The Road to the Country and Nikki May’s This Motherless Land.

The prize, worth $100,000, is one of Africa’s most prestigious literary honours.

The novel explores themes of love, loss, and longing within a richly imagined world where the Òrìsà (deities of Yoruba mythology) are featured.

The judges described the book as a compelling narrative that blends myth and emotion with literary finesse.

Announcing the winner, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chair of the Prize Advisory Board, said the 2025 cycle was one of the most competitive in the prize’s history.

“The adjudication process was intense, rigorous, and meticulous,” she said. “Each of the longlisted works showed impressive creativity and depth. Oyindamola Olugbile’s Sanya stood out for its originality, language, and emotional power.”

In her remarks, Olugbile expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“This award affirms that our stories matter,” she said. “It honours not just my work but the many voices that make up the fabric of Nigerian literature.”

Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, described the event as a celebration of creativity and national pride.

“To inspire is to light the way for others,” he said in his welcome address. “The Nigeria Prize for Literature reminds us of the power of words to shape identity and understanding.”

The event was themed “Inspire,” and featured performances by Alternate Sound and Dan De Humorous. It was attended by business leaders, diplomats, academics, and government officials.

Who is Oyindamola Olugbile?

Olugbile holds a B.A. in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. from King’s College London.

She also earned postgraduate certificates from Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School Online, and the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

She works as a Social Impact Management Consultant and is the Chief Curator of the Experience Factory, an education initiative that provides out-of-classroom learning experiences for young people.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, established in 2004, rotates annually among four genres; fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

Its purpose is to honour and promote literary excellence among Nigerian authors.

Last year, the 2024 prize was awarded to Olubunmi Familoni for The Road Does Not End.

During the ceremony, Mshelbila also announced that the Nigeria Prize for Science will be renamed the Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation starting in 2026.

“Winning this prize,” Mshelbila said, “is a recognition of scaling the highest heights of literary achievement.”