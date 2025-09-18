spot_img
September 18, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Over 651 Kidneys Worth $41bn Illegally Trafficked in Nigeria -BUK Don

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Over 651 Kidneys Worth $41bn Illegally Trafficked in Nigeria -BUK Don
Professor Aliyu Abdu

A professor of medicine at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and consultant nephrologist at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Aliyu Abdu, has revealed that at least 651 kidneys, worth over $41 billion, were illegally trafficked and transplanted in Nigeria between 2015 and 2020.

Speaking at a seminar on National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Standards monitored by The News Chronicle in Abuja, Prof. Abdu explained that the illegal trade is part of a global black market where about 10,000 kidneys are sold every year.

He blamed weak regulations for the rise of organ trafficking in Nigeria, despite the National Health Act of 2014, which prohibits the sale of human organs and requires donor consent. According to him, enforcement of the law is poor, leaving vulnerable citizens at risk.

“Most victims are poor people who are lured by money and unaware of the dangers involved,” he said.

“After surgery, many are abandoned without proper medical care, struggling with depression and disease.”

Prof. Abdu described the trade as an organised criminal network involving brokers, “organ hunters,” doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, and even travel and insurance agents.

He also noted that the lack of cadaveric donations and functioning organ banks in Nigeria continues to fuel the black market.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
