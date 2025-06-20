Over 3,400 Affected as NEMA Assesses Fire, Windstorm in Bauchi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), through its Gombe Operations Office, has concluded a comprehensive post-disaster assessment across several communities in the Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

The exercise followed a series of devastating fire outbreaks and windstorm incidents that wreaked havoc in parts of Bauchi State earlier this month.

The affected communities include Zadawa and Akuyam in Misau Local Government Area, Ningi in Ningi LGA, Miya in Ganjuwa LGA, Dambam in Dambam LGA, and Katanga in Warji LGA. These rural settlements, largely dependent on subsistence farming and small-scale trading, suffered significant damage to homes and livelihoods.

According to the agency’s field report, 3,421 persons were directly affected by the disasters.

Assessment teams recorded that 427 residential houses sustained damage. Of these, 302 structures were partially damaged, while 125 homes were completely destroyed, rendering many families homeless. In addition to the property damage, two children were reported to have sustained injuries during the incidents.

Local residents described the storms as sudden and violent, with strong winds tearing through rooftops and fires destroying entire household structures.

Leading the assessment team was Mr. Emmanuel Musa Ngitta, NEMA’s Stock Verification Officer, who expressed deep concern over the extent of the destruction. During a meeting with affected residents, he offered words of comfort and assured them of the agency’s commitment to providing support.

“We have carefully documented the scale of the damage and the needs of the people. All relevant data and observations will be submitted to the appropriate authorities so that immediate humanitarian intervention can be activated,” Ngitta stated.

He also called for greater community vigilance, early warning dissemination, and disaster risk awareness to help mitigate the future impact of such incidents.

Among those closely following the situation is Alhaji Ibrahim, a native of Miya who currently resides in Bauchi town. Speaking via telephone, he expressed deep concern for the people of his hometown, where several of his extended family members were directly affected.

“It was heartbreaking to see the level of damage in my hometown. Several families are still sleeping in makeshift shelters,” he said. “I may live in Bauchi now, but Miya is still home. Our people are in need, and I appreciate NEMA’s visit, but we are hoping that help will come swiftly and not just end at assessment.”

Alhaji Ibrahim stressed the importance of timely intervention and better preparedness. “We need roofing materials, food items, and water, but also more awareness about how to prepare for windstorms and fires. Many people don’t even know how to react when disaster hits.”

The assessment forms part of NEMA’s standard disaster response mechanism, which prioritizes on-the-ground verification, community engagement, and the swift relay of findings to federal authorities and partners for coordinated relief efforts. The agency emphasized that while emergency response is critical, long-term resilience and preparedness strategies must be strengthened across vulnerable communities.

NEMA reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting Nigerians affected by both natural and human-induced disasters. It also called on state and local governments to work more closely with the agency in building community-based disaster management systems and improving infrastructure standards in rural areas to reduce susceptibility to weather-related emergencies.

As the rainy season intensifies across northern Nigeria, NEMA has urged communities to remain alert, report early signs of environmental hazards, and take proactive safety measures.

The agency pledged to continue monitoring the situation and collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure that aid reaches those most in need.