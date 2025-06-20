BREAKING: Suicide Bombing Kills 7, Injures Over 30 in Konduga LGA of Borno State

A tragic incident occurred late Friday night, June 20, 2025, in Konduga Main Town, Borno State, as a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at Tashan Kifi, near the Sabon Gari entry point.

Security Source Informed The News Chronicle via Phone call, that the explosion happened around 9:30 PM, causing the immediate death of seven people and leaving more than 30 others with serious injuries.

Emergency services and security personnel quickly responded to the scene, and the injured have been taken to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Authorities believe the attack was carried out by a lone female suicide bomber, though investigations are still ongoing.

Security has been tightened in and around Konduga, with officials urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The casualty figures may change as more information becomes available. Updates will be shared as they are confirmed by sources on the ground.

More details later !!!!!