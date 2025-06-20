Norway to Temporarily Ban New Energy-Heavy Cryptocurrency Mining

The Norwegian government plans to stop new data centers that use large amounts of electricity to mine cryptocurrency.

This move aims to save power for other industries in the country.

The government said the ban would be temporary and might begin in autumn 2025.

The decision comes as the current government, led by the Labour Party, wants to reduce cryptocurrency mining activities in Norway.

Officials explained that mining digital currencies uses a lot of energy but creates few jobs or income locally.

Norway hopes this action will free up electricity resources for other economic activities while addressing concerns about the environmental impact of power-hungry mining operations.

The government is still finalizing details and will announce further updates before implementing the ban.