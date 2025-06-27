The Killing Spree In Nigeria: A Negligence of Intelligence and Information Sharing

The dregs of insecurity continue to poison Nigeria’s soul. This time, the storm is brewing in Munga Dosso, a local community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, North-East Nigeria. The question is: will a stitch in time save nine, or will we once again watch helplessly as blood stains the soil?

If intelligence from Munga Dosso in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, North East Nigeria was not gotten by the Nigeria government and its arms and agencies. The deadly ambush on a military base in Corner Dutse, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State in North Central Nigeria did. The attack spilled over into Kaduna State North West Nigeria. Terror attacks hit 3 out of the 6 regions in the country, simultaneously between the 24th and 26th of June 2025.

The Benue Lesson

My takeaway from the last tragic incident in Benue State is clear: border towns between ethnic nationalities across state lines remain volatile flashpoints. Armed herders exploit unresolved historical disputes between neighbouring homeland settlements to advance their violent agenda.

Yelwata, where recent violence unfolded on …, leading to the killings of 200 people, is a case in point. It urgently underscores the need for clear boundary demarcation to forestall further conflict. The Alago Ikweyi Gbayi Development Union of Nasarawa State recently called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the National Boundary Commission to physically assess the boundary between Nasarawa and Benue States. This is not just a request—it’s actionable intelligence worthy of executive urgency.

Defining jurisdictional lines for administrative, political, and economic responsibilities will reduce infringements on peace and security. The wisdom of our founding fathers, embedded in the 1963 Republican Constitution, which recognized ethnic nationalities as the basis of our federal arrangement, now calls for reawakening.

A Warning Ignored

On Tuesday, 24th June 2025, a message arrived on my WhatsApp:

> “Good morning, my brothers and sisters. My sister just called to inform all sons and daughters of Munga that Fulani are planning to enter Munga Lelau, passing through Munga Dosso. Her friend, who is dating a Fulani man in Karim, got the information from him. Please share this information widely.”

I investigated. This message was originally shared on a community platform on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. It was acknowledged by locals, and the people of Munga were advised to be alert.

But here’s where the cracks appeared: some community members rejected the message outright—not because they doubted its content, but because of its source. The fact that it came through a young woman romantically involved with a Fulani man raised alarm. They questioned her loyalty. “Love blinds to a fault,” some argued. If the man could give away such sensitive intelligence out of love, what stops the woman from returning the favour and compromising the community?

In the end, the message was received, but the messenger was condemned.

While Munga Dosso was dilly-dallying with intelligence, Corner Dutse was bearing the weight of terror attacks.

The alarm will later be raised by the Nigeria Senate over a deadly bandit ambush on a military base in Niger State that left 17 soldiers dead according to the military authority. This shows the need to pay close attention to border communities in our fight against insecurity.

The incident, which occurred in Corner Dutse, Mariga Local Government Area, on Tuesday 24th June 2025, mirrors a broader national security failure, with similar attacks recorded in parts of Zamfara.

The Senate further urged the armed forces and security agencies to develop innovative solutions and embrace technology-driven counterinsurgency efforts.

My question is: what was done with the intelligence share in Munga Dosso? Who was it shared with beyond the community WhatsApp group?

Will Tinubu replicate the Logic of ‘Lagos Model’?

Let’s reflect. Traffic used to paralyze Lagos. How did Tinubu’s administration handle it? He established the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)—an agency dedicated to managing the peculiar chaos of Lagos traffic. He also launched Traffic Radio, which regularly broadcasts road updates to residents.

If we could create an agency to manage traffic, why can’t we have one that focuses on community-level intelligence coordination, analysis, and actionable security operations?

The presidency needs a National Civil Intelligence Coordination & Security Agency—not just to gather intel but to make it usable and actionable, particularly in rural areas where the first signs of danger often emerge.

Munga: The Intelligence Was True

Back to Munga. That warning message came in on Tuesday June 24th, 2025. But while the community was busy debating the morality of a relationship between their “Delilah” and the enemy’s “Samson”—Samson struck.

6:50 PM, Thursday, June 26th, 2025, over 48 hours after the intelligence, gunfire was exchanged in Munga Dosso. The Fulani militia attacked. The intelligence turned out to be accurate. Yet, the only national response we continue to hear is the same hollow, helpless refrain:

> “Let’s keep praying for peace.”

Prayers Are Not a Substitute for Action

Prayer, in its true essence, covers the realm of the unknown. But when issues are known, and facts are clear, what is required is urgent action—backed by prayer, not the other way around.

Later, another message reached me:

> “Let’s support Munga Dosso with everything we have. It is not the primary target, but it is the gateway to the real targets. If Munga Dosso falls, the other communities will be left vulnerable.

Let’s pray.

Let’s support.

Let’s join hands.

Let’s come together.”

It was a rallying cry. But should communities be the ones sounding national alarms in the 21st century?

Mr. President, The Buck Stops With You

The Nigerian state must not continue to treat intelligence as gossip. The Presidency must move beyond press statements to structural, institutional response mechanisms. The lives of Nigerians cannot be left at the mercy of bandits while we pray without preparation.

The traffic situation in Lagos was once impossible. Yet you solved it, Mr. President. Will you now rise to solve insecurity the same way? Or will we continue to bury intelligence with the bodies of those we failed to save?

History and heaven await your answer.

