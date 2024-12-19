Over 15 Boko Haram Fighters Killed in Deadly Clash with ISWAP in Borno State 

A violent clash between rival terrorist factions, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has resulted in the deaths of 15 Boko Haram fighters, while five ISWAP members were injured.

According to intelligence sources cited by Zagazola Makama, the confrontation occurred when ISWAP launched a coordinated attack on Boko Haram fighters loyal to the Bakura Buduma faction, on Tuesday.

The attack, aimed at asserting dominance, led to heavy losses for Boko Haram, with ISWAP seizing several weapons during the clash.

This incident is part of an ongoing rivalry between the two groups over resources, territorial control, and influence in the Lake Chad region.

Sources report that infighting between the factions has intensified in recent months, with both sides vying to expand their presence.

Despite the recent setback, the Boko Haram faction is reportedly gaining an upper hand against ISWAP in the area.

