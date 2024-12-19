Elozonam Reflects on ‘Japa’ Culture and Its Toll on Relationships

Big Brother Naija star Elozonam has shared how Nigeria’s growing “japa” culture and the trend of people relocating abroad have affected his personal relationships.

Speaking on the Uncolored podcast, the reality TV personality revealed that his once-close bond with his twin brother and other siblings has suffered since they moved abroad. He also admitted to feeling hesitant about forming new friendships, knowing they might not last.

“The economic situation in Nigeria is unbearable,” Elozonam said. “I wouldn’t say I’ve been hit the hardest, but it’s definitely taken a toll on my relationships.”

He explained how the wave of relocation began affecting his life: “Between 2018 and 2024, the first person to leave was my boss. We were close while I worked a 9-to-5 job, but he moved to Canada with his family. It felt like he opened the floodgates because, after that, one by one, people in my life started leaving.”

Elozonam shared how this constant exodus has made him cautious about making new friends.

“The problem is, now you’re afraid to connect deeply with people because they could leave tomorrow. Everything just stays on the surface. Nigeria isn’t getting any better, and we all know it.”

As the “japa” culture continues to shape lives, it also raises questions about how individuals can navigate friendships and connections in such uncertain times.