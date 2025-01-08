Over 10 Grassroots Support Groups Endorse Prince Ukachukwu for Anambra 2025 Governorship

Over 10 support and solidarity groups on Tuesday made a passionate appeal to renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu to vie for Anambra State Governorship position come 2025, promising their unflinching support.

Ukachukwu, who received the groups at his country home, Osumenyi in Nnewi South Council Area of Anambra State, at the event, declared his ambition to run for the seat of governor of Anambra State during the November 2025 gubernatorial election in the state.

Popularly known as Ikukuoma, Prince Ukachukwu is vying for the governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Leaders of over 12 support groups at the event took turns to state their reasons why they think Prince Ukachukwu is the best candidate to fly the flag of the APC when the elections come later this year.

Prince Ukachukwu while addressing the groups, thanked them for leaning their weight behind him, assuring them that he will not disappoint them, but will serve them as governor of the state.

He explained that he decided to yield to the people’s call, having realized that Anambra state has to come to the mainstream of national politics.

According to him, to achieve that, the state requires a leader they can trust, who has invested heavily in the state.

Ukachukwu noted that connecting the state to the nation’s political mainstream will open a lot of opportunities politically to the people, as well as ensure that more developmental projects come to the state, to end the people’s agelong cry over marginalization.

“Aside from the state government, I am one of the few persons who have invested in the state, developing infrastructure individually.

“I have also made my mark in the politics of the state and the country.

“So, I decided that this is the time to bring Anambra to the mainstream of the nation’s politics, knowing that President Bola Tinubu means well for the country.

“The President’s policies have not been properly explained to the people so that they can understand what he is doing, and that is why many people are complaining.

“Tinubu is running Nigeria like a business, which is what the country requires. He is investing heavily in the future of the country and the dividends will materialize soon.

“The people may not understand it now and may be complaining about the hardship but the future is bright.

“Look at the budget, it is no more dependent on oil but on the people and their taxes, just as is obtained in developed countries.

“So we need to explain what the President is doing to the people,” he said.

Prince Ukachukwu insisted that with his kind of personality, he cannot be a weak governor, but will be at the vanguard of securing the best deal for the people.

Paying glowing tribute to the late Senator who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, the business mogul said he already has conducted a survey and knows the problems the people face and will tackle them head-on if elected.

“I cannot be a weak governor and will build a formidable team that will rescue the state in the dungeon where we have found ourselves today.

“When the late Senator Ubah came and sought for my support, I availed him that, because I saw the vision he had for Anambra State. But now that it has pleased God to call him, and the people came and asked me to fill in the gap, I believe I can do better than him if the people give me the opportunity,” Ikukuoma noted.

On his decision to vie on the platform of APC, Ukachukwu said the party remains the only platform the state can use to gain express entrance into the mainstream of the country’s politics.

He said; “We cannot continue playing politics from the sidelines. Afenifere started it and later metamorphosed into a national party.

“It is doable I Anambra and the Southeast.

“I am committed to this cause and the only thing it will take for me not to win this election is my life and my faith.”

In his remarks, Dozie Ikedife, the Southeast Organizing Secretary of the APC, said the recent wave of defection into APC shows the party’s growing acceptance among Anambra people.

According to him, Prince Ukachukwu’s entrance into the party signals a new dawn for the party and marks a major milestone in the party’s efforts to firm its roots in the state.

This he said, is because Ukachukwu represents a figure with integrity.

On her part, the Founder, APC Integrity Movement, Princess Nkechi Isiamadi, Founder, regretted that the people have suffered because the governance of the state has not been in the hands of people of integrity.

“We are happy today that Prince Ukachukwu has thrown his hat in the ring because we know him as a child of God, an honest man and one who does not toy with his reputation.

“We are confident that APC will make a headway this time around, because of the quality of people that are in the party. Anambra State can be delivered to APC under Prince Ukachukwu, and we will mobilize the women of the state to support him in winning,” she said.

Other speakers from the Ikemba Front and Ikukuoma Solidarity Movement, pledged their support to Ikukuoma, describing him as the right man to fly the party’s flag in the upcoming election.

