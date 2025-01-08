NFF Appoints Éric Chelle as Head Coach of the Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Éric Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old Malian’s recommendation was made by the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee during a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

This recommendation was approved by the NFF Executive Committee on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Chelle, a former Mali international with five caps for the Aiglons, previously managed clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran. He has served as head coach of Mali’s national team since 2022.

Under Chelle’s leadership, Mali reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, narrowly losing 2-1 to the host nation and eventual champions after extra time. Mali had led the game until the final minute of regulation time.

As a player, Chelle represented several French clubs, including Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres, and Chamois Niortais.

The NFF confirmed that Chelle’s appointment is effective immediately, and he is tasked with securing the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the next round of qualifying matches scheduled for March.

According to his Wikipedia profile, Chelle, who was born in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, has managed 148 games, recording 67 wins, 40 draws, and 41 losses—giving him an approximate win percentage of 45%.

