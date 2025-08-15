Outrage as BBNaija Phyna’s Sister Loses Leg After Dangote Truck Accident in Auchi

Ruth Otabor, the younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma “Phyna” Otabor, has undergone a leg amputation following an accident involving a truck belonging to the Dangote Group.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, close to Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, just six days after Ruth completed her studies at the institution.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavy-duty truck knocked down Ruth and crushed her leg while she was riding on a motorcycle. A bystander later pursued the truck and forced it to stop.

Ruth was taken to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, where doctors amputated one leg to save her life.

Medical staff have warned that her other leg may also be at risk. The motorcycle rider who conveyed her during the accident is also reported to be in critical condition.

The Edo State Police Command confirmed that the driver of the truck was underage and unlicensed.

Phyna, who rose to fame after winning the 2022 BBNaija “Level Up” edition with a ₦100 million prize, accused the company of negligence and vowed to demand justice for her sister.

In her words:

“This matter will not be swept under the carpet. My sister’s life has changed forever because of negligence, and we will not keep quiet.”

https://x.com/AyeeshaLiq/ status/1955975880213205397

In a statement dated Thursday, August 14, 2025, the Dangote Group confirmed the involvement of one of its trucks in the accident. The company said senior officials and its insurance team visited the accident scene, law enforcement authorities, and the victim at the hospital.

The statement read:

“We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy. Our thoughts remain with Mrs. Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

The incident has also caused outrage across social media.

On X, user @Yvonne_Godswill wrote:

“Yesterday, Ruth’s life changed forever when a truck driver crushed her legs, leading to amputation. Now, the police want to cover it up. We can’t be silent while negligence and corruption destroy lives.”

Another user, @UnkleAyo, posted:

“Today, it is Phyna’s sister. Yesterday, it was that final yr student from Akungba that was crushed to death by Dangote’s truck on the day of his final paper… When you can, however you can – lend your voice.”

On Instagram, @mariam_ky commented:

“Nigeria, my country, for once make una do the right thing. Justice needs to be served. This is so sad.”

Concerns were also raised about the dangers of truck operations in Auchi. @sleeky__ella remarked:

“Schooling in Auchi and coming back alive is a great testimony. If you know Auchi very well, you’ll understand how bad it is with those trucks.”

Another X user revealed: Dangote trucks have killed too many people. “I’ve lost friends as far back as 2009 from how reckless their drivers are. Every damn time, it’s always swept under the carpet.”

On Facebook, Bapidak Stephen Somshak alleged:

“Most heavy-duty truck drivers don’t have licences; they are conductors turned drivers. I experienced one while helping a family friend relocate to Benue from Abuja.”

Reality TV star Bella Okagbue, a fellow BBNaija alumna, expressed solidarity with Phyna on X, writing:

“Heartfelt wishes for Ruth Otabor after the accident. It’s frustrating to hear about negligence and attempts to cover it up. The company needs to take full responsibility. Phyna can’t fight this alone; she needs all the support she can get.”

The truck driver has been charged to court and pleaded guilty to three out of four counts against him.

The case is adjourned until Thursday, August 21, 2025.