Nigeria’s Biggest Corporate Cash Powerhouses in the First Half of 2025

With the top ten cash-rich businesses combined having an astounding ₦2.31 trillion in bank balances at the end of the first half of 2025, leading Nigerian companies are demonstrating amazing financial tenacity.

This emphasizes better liquidity levels across several sectors, representing a significant 30.9% rise from the ₦1.7 trillion these same businesses claimed for the comparable time last year.

A company’s capacity to satisfy short-term commitments, grab investment opportunities, and resist market shocks depends on its cash reserves, which is therefore a key indicator.This financial strength is represented in accounting terms under “cash and cash equivalents” on the balance sheet, covering not only current cash but also short-term deposits and investments readily convertible to liquid assets.

The News Chronicles understands that several of these companies have strategically grown their cash buffers not only through operational efficiency but also by optimizing financing and investment decisions in response to Nigeria’s dynamic business climate. This cautious strategy helps them to be better prepared to negotiate economic uncertainties while also supporting the next building initiatives.

Ranked from the highest to the lowest, the top ten Nigerian businesses with the most cash holdings as of H1 2025 are as follows:

1. Seplat Energy: ₦641.2 billion

Leading the pack, Seplat Energy’s aggressive oil and gas activities together with strict cost control have produced the most solid cash reserve in Nigeria.

2. Dangote Cement: ₦383.8 billion

Dominant force in the building materials industry, Dangote Cement keeps strong liquidity to enable its extensive activities and aggressive regional expansion initiatives.

3. MTN Nigeria – ₦257.5 billion

Strong subscriber base and diverse revenue streams for MTN, Nigeria’s biggest telecom provider, help to support its large cash balance.

4. Oando: ₦227.7 billion

The strategic positioning of Oando in the energy market, together with better asset performance, has improved its liquidity profile.

5. Lafarge Africa: ₦210.01 billion

The cement producer’s solid financial condition helps to fund continuous infrastructure development and operational efficiency efforts.

6. BUA Cement: ₦163.4 billion

Strong financial backing underpins BUAs ambitious market growth initiatives and strategic investments.

7. Naira Dangote Sugar Refinery: ₦147.7 billion

The company’s liquidity helps future initiatives and production capacity for Nigeria’s sugar industry leader.

8. Julius Berger: ₦101.4 billion

Nigeria’s top construction firm has significant assets to meet operational demands as well as big projects.

9. Presco: ₦97.6 billion

Using robust cash assets, the palm oil manufacturer fuels agricultural growth and processing capacity.

10. International Breweries: ₦86.6 billion

The liquidity of the beverage manufacturer helps to fuel brand development, production improvements, and market expansion plans.

Among the blue-chip companies of Nigeria, this increase in corporate cash holdings mirrors a larger tendency of careful financial management.It sets them to ride economic volatility and proactively seek fresh market possibilities in the ensuing months.