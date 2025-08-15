EXCLUSIVE: We Have More Soldiers Than Any State, Yet Boko Haram Orders Us Off Our Farms –Borno Farmer

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly ordered farmers in parts of Borno State to abandon their farmlands and return home or face execution.

The threats have triggered a wave of fear, forcing many farmers to flee their communities and seek refuge in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to residents of Maiduguri, several farmers from different Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno have already started arriving in the city, citing direct threats from the insurgents.

In an exclusive interview with The News Chronicle on Thursday night, Malam Kawu Sama’ila confirmed the development, explaining that farmers were leaving en masse after receiving a deadline from Boko Haram to vacate their farmlands or face deadly consequences.

“Yes, I saw farmers inside over four trucks loaded with their families,” Sama’ila said. “From their faces, you could tell that all is not well. This is disgraceful for our government and the security forces. We are celebrating a drop in food prices across the country, yet here in Borno, this is bad news for us. Boko Haram started in 2009, but it seems they are still very strong.”

Sama’ila expressed deep frustration over the security situation, noting that despite Borno State having one of the highest concentrations of military personnel in Nigeria, insurgents still appear to operate with alarming freedom.

“Borno is a battlefield,” he lamented. “We have more soldiers here than any other state in Nigeria, yet it looks like the terrorists dominate this place as if no security agencies exist. I have read reports that INEC relocated some polling units in four LGAs back to Maiduguri because of Boko Haram’s activities. Does this mean Boko Haram is back in full force? The government must take urgent action to prevent further attacks.”

He further acknowledged the efforts of security forces, particularly the Nigerian Army, but called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen their capacity.

“Our soldiers are doing their best to protect lives and property, but they need more support. President Tinubu should motivate them and provide more advanced weapons so that they can finally defeat these terrorists,” he added.

Investigations by The News Chronicle learned that many displaced farmers are pleading with the Federal Government to deploy adequate security to their communities so they can safely return to their farmlands.

Without such protection, they fear the state’s agricultural output will be severely affected, worsening food insecurity in the region.

For now, the forced evacuation of rural farmers in Borno remains a stark reminder that despite years of military campaigns, Boko Haram’s threat is far from over.