Out-of-School Children: Anambra Educationist Advocates Scholarship Schemes, Enforcement of Free Education Policy

The Anambra State Government needs to evolve pragmatic initiatives to enforce its free education policy in the state and ensure that no child is denied access to quality education.

Anambra-based educationist Lady Chinwendu Uba suggested this in a chat with a TNC correspondent while reacting to the increasing number of out-of-school children in the state.

Children of school age are still loitering during school hours at various spots in major state cities, including Onitsha, Awka, and Ekwulobia.

While some were seen selling wares, others were playing and begging for arms, constituting an eyesore.

This development is happening despite the free education policy announced by the Chukwuma Soludo administration for all children in the state, from primary to secondary school.

Reacting to the development, Lady Uba, the Proprietress of Access International Schools, Onitsha, said the growing number of out-of-school children in the state was a serious issue that needs urgent attention.

She noted that education is not just a personal benefit. Still, the bedrock of any society’s development, adding that as a leveller, it is only through education that the children of the lowly in the society can grow and attain the same height as their peers from wealthy families.

Uba acknowledged the state government’s free education policy but said the government must go beyond paperwork and take decisive steps to ensure the policy’s strict implementation.

According to her, any policy without plans for enforcement is as good as non-functional.

“First, the government must take a firm stand.

“Free and compulsory basic education should not just be a policy on paper but a reality in practice.

“More funding should go into building and maintaining schools, training teachers, and providing learning materials.

“Also, enforcement is key and there should be strict policies to ensure every child of school age is in class, not on the streets,” she posited.

Acknowledging that policy enforcement should not be solely the responsibility of the government, Uba said parents also have a crucial role to play by making their wards available to benefit from government policy.

In her view, “No matter the economic hardship, education should not be seen as an option but a necessity.

“Parents must prioritize sending their children to school and take advantage of any available government support.”

She also harped on the need for charitable organizations, non-governmental organizations, and public-spirited individuals to take urgent steps to address the menace of homeless children loitering along the streets.

She noted that these steps can include scholarship programs, endowment funds, mentorship, and awareness campaigns.

“This will also ensure that children who wish to pursue quality education in private schools are supported too to achieve that ambition.

“If we fail to act now, we will be raising a generation unprepared for the future, one that will struggle with poverty, crime, and instability,” the Access International Schools Proprietress said.