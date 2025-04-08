Leicester City became the first English team to lose eight consecutive league games after losing 3–0 at home to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium.

They also became the second side in top-flight history to go eight home games in a row without scoring (after Manchester City between January and May 2007).

For the first time in club history, they have lost 11 games in a single campaign.

The Magpies finished the job during the first half, with Jacob Murphy scoring a brace in the 2nd and 11th minutes respectively, and Harvey Barnes completing the 3–0 scoreline in the 34th minute. The score, which stood at 3–0 at halftime, remained unchanged until the final whistle.

In the 74th minute, Jeremy Monga was subbed in. The 15-year-old is the second-youngest debutant in English Premier League history after Nathan Nwaneri. His jersey did not feature Leicester City’s gambling sponsor, B.C. Games, due to age restrictions.

Leicester City has earned the fewest points (17) after Matchday 31 and could join Southampton in the Championship next season — unless they become more resilient and win their remaining seven games. With that, a miracle could be possible to keep them in the top flight.