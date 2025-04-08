Lagos Moves to Tackle Menace of Plastic Waste 

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has partnered with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), to promote sustainable plastic waste management in Lagos State, through circular economy practices.

According to a statement by the government, the initiative tagged UNIDO Project 210184: “Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains through Circular Economy Practices”, is funded by the Government of Japan, seeking to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for inclusive and sustainable industrial development, by addressing plastic pollution at source.

“As part of the project, four plastic waste collection facilities and 30 designated collection points will be established across the Lekki and Lagos Mainland municipalities, while LAWMA will provide the land and essential infrastructure, as UNIDO and FBRA will co-finance the development, and lead public awareness campaigns under the zero plastic waste initiative,” the statement said.

Speaking at the event, LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, explained that the project required two land parcels each in Lekki and Lagos Mainland, which he said had been secured.

He also disclosed that on the Lagos Mainland, LAWMA was exploring a collaborative model with a local school, to integrate an educational facility alongside the recycling centre, to foster environmental awareness and learning within the community.

The National Programme Officer at the UNIDO Sub-Regional Office in Abuja, overseeing environmental projects and programmes, Dr. Osuji Otu, emphasised the significant role of the partnership in driving positive change for the nation.

He noted: “LAWMA, UNIDO and FBRA are united in their commitment to the nation’s environmental progress, and we have chosen Abuja and Lagos as key locations for the initiative. In Abuja, we have the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB); in Lagos, we are working with LAWMA and FBRA to pilot the project.”

He further explained that the goal of the project was to lay the groundwork for a nationwide waste management strategy.

In his words, “The aim is to implement a successful pilot that can be replicated across the country. The success of the initiative will serve as a benchmark for future efforts in Nigeria, which is why these two organisations must collaborate and ensure the project’s success. This will help attract additional funding and allow us to expand this model to other regions.”

Otu also called for greater involvement of other sister agencies, urging them to embrace such initiatives. “Environmental sustainability, particularly in plastic waste management, is a global priority. I encourage other agencies to align with these programmes and support both the Nigerian government and UNIDO in addressing this pressing issue,” he stressed.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of Finance at LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, noted that the project was initiated in 2022 by UNIDO, involving LAWMA and FBRA, to strengthen the state’s recycling capacity and fostering partnerships for the state’s broader environmental goals.

“This initiative aligns with LAWMA’s mission to promote efficient waste management and environmental sustainability in Lagos. We are optimistic that this project will contribute significantly to environmental sustainability”, he noted.

The collaboration is anchored by a cooperation committee made up of representatives of UNIDO, LAWMA, and FBRA, tasked with monitoring progress, selecting private-sector recycling companies, to operate the facilities under lease agreements, and resolving challenges that may arise during implementation.

The facilities will be managed by private sector operators selected through a transparent process based on predefined criteria.

FBRA, a key partner in the initiative, is a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), responsible for implementing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector, previously voluntary, but has now become a mandatory regulatory requirement. FBRA’s role in the project also includes leading community awareness campaigns in Lekki and Lagos Mainland.

With growing concerns over plastic pollution and its impact on human health and the environment, the collaboration represents a significant step toward strengthening a circular economy in Lagos and Abuja to reduce waste, promote recycling, and support green job creation.

The project is expected to run until September 2026, and the partnership between LAWMA and FBRA will continue beyond this official timeline to ensure long-term impact and sustainability.

In attendance were the General Manager of the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Babatunde Ajayi; Vice Chairman of FBRA, Mr. Elhusseini Wassim; Executive Director of FBRA, Agharese Onaghise; National Programme Coordinator of UNIDO, Oluyomi Banjo and the management staff of LAWMA, among others.