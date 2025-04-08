Our Eni Has a Girlfriend! Eni Soft Launches girlfriend

For months, fans kept asking, “Eni, what are you always doing in Ghana?” Well, the mystery is finally solved — and it’s wrapped in love.

Eni just dropped the sweetest soft launch of his girlfriend, and it’s the internet’s new favorite thing. In a video that has everyone smiling, the two danced together in a cozy, romantic vibe that screamed couple goals.

He captioned it, “You keep asking what I’m doing in Ghana every time, well there we have it.” And honestly, there we had it — chemistry, cuteness, and a soft launch done right.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DIKAtiYtAac/?igsh= a2JrYTF6Y3g4Nm05

As if that wasn’t enough, Eni cheekily teased their wedding to be in 2027. We love a man with a plan — and a little suspense!

Social media has been buzzing ever since, with fans excited and curious about the mystery woman. But one thing is clear: love looks amazing on Eni.

Congratulations to our Eni — 2027 can’t come fast enough!