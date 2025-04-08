Diamond Bank Founder Pascal Dozie Dies at 86; INEC Chairman Not Sacked

1. Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie, has died at age 86 after battling age-related illness. He also served as chairman of MTN Nigeria and Pan-Atlantic University. Born in 1939 in Imo State, Dozie held degrees from the London School of Economics and City University, London. He also founded the African Development Consulting Group and was honored with the national award, Order of the Niger (OON). He is survived by his wife, Chinyere, and five children. 2. The Presidency has denied viral reports claiming President Bola Tinubu has sacked INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. The false news suggested Yakubu was replaced by Professor Bashiru Olamilekan. Presidential aide O’tega Ogra urged the public to disregard the rumor, stating any official announcement would come from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or other authorized sources. The report has been confirmed as misinformation with no backing from any official channel.

3. On Monday, police disrupted nationwide protests led by the Take-It-Back Movement against the state of emergency in Rivers State, the Cybercrime Act, and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations occurred in cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, with security forces using tear gas and making arrests, including journalists and activists. Amnesty International and civil society groups condemned the crackdowns, calling them human rights violations. In some states like Kano, Benue, and Kogi, the protests didn’t hold, partly due to fear or lack of awareness.

Despite court restrictions in Lagos limiting protests to two locations, protesters defied the order, insisting on their constitutional rights. Protest leaders vowed to mobilize for a larger protest in August if the government fails to act on their demands.

4. The Labour Party’s internal crisis intensified on Monday as the Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) removed Hon. Afam Ogene as House of Reps Caucus Leader over alleged anti-party activities. Hon. Ben Etanabene was named his replacement. NEC also threatened to sanction Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti if they proceed with a rival stakeholders’ meeting on April 9. Otti was accused of factionalising the party and organizing LG elections under another party.

Following the Supreme Court ruling affirming party supremacy, both factions summoned separate NEC meetings. Abure maintains that the court upheld his leadership, while Obi and Otti push for reforms and back a caretaker committee. The NEC reaffirmed Abure’s leadership and warned that any member who violates the party’s constitution—regardless of status—will face disciplinary action.

5. The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied online rumours claiming Nigeria is among 14 countries banned from entering Saudi Arabia starting April 13, 2025. In a statement, the ministry clarified—citing Saudi authorities and the Saudi Tourism Centre—that no such entry ban or visa restriction exists. The viral memo listing Nigeria, Egypt, India, and Pakistan was declared false. The only restriction concerns the Hajj season: from April 29 to June 11, 2025, tourists with regular visas cannot enter Makkah or perform Hajj. Only those with official Hajj visas may do so. Nigerians are urged to ignore false reports and confirm travel details through official government channels.