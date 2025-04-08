Founder of Diamond Bank and Business Icon, Dies at 86

Pascal Gabriel Dozie, a respected Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of the now-defunct Diamond Bank, has passed away at the age of 86.

According to sources close to the family in X, Dozie died after battling age-related health issues.

He was widely recognized for his role in transforming Nigeria’s banking sector. Beyond founding Diamond Bank, he also served as the chairman of Pan-Atlantic University and co-founded African Capital Alliance and Kunoch Limited.

Born on April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, Dozie studied Economics at the London School of Economics and later earned a master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University, London.

He also founded the African Development Consulting Group, which worked with major international companies such as Nestlé and Pfizer. Dozie was once the chairman of MTN Group before stepping down and being succeeded by Ernest Ndukwe.

In recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s economy, he was awarded the national honor of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Pascal Dozie is survived by his wife, Chinyere Dozie, and their five children, along with other relatives.