Osun Guber: Oyetola floors Adeleke in Supreme Court as Senate President, others react

Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Friday defeated Ademola Adeleke at the Supreme Court in the 2018 Osun State election case.

Reacting to the governor’s victory, the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan congratulated the Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun over his victory at the Supreme Court, urging him to be magnanimous in victory.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa described the judgement as victory to democracy, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Osun.

He urged Oyetola to put behind him past events during the electioneering and its aftermath litigation, and concentrate on tackling the challenges facing the state.

He urged him to run an all-inclusive government where everybody in the state would be carried along.

Lawan said: “Your victory is a great joy and achievement for our party.

“We are delighted that after a long legal battle, Osun state can finally settle down for good governance.

“My advice to you as you champion the course of governance in the state is to see every indigene of the state as equal partner and stakeholder in driving the wheel of progress.

“Let your reign be exceptional by being magnanimous and focused.”

Lawan also called on the people to give maximum support and cooperation to the governor for the interest and progress of the state.

“Now that the legal battle is over, let us come together and embrace one another in the general interest of the State,” he said.

Gov. Oyetola was declared winner of the Osun governorship legal tussle at the Supreme Court which sat in Abuja on Friday.

Also, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, over Supreme Court judgment that affirmed his (Oyetola’s) victory as the validly elected governor of the state.

Reacting to the ruling on Friday, Fayemi described it as an affirmation of the people’s will, “as expressed through their votes in the 2018 governorship election in the state”.

The Governor, who said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Osun for remaining calm and optimistic all through the judicial process.

He urged Oyetola to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to his opponents in the bid to move the state forward.

“It is a great day for democracy. The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Osun governorship election and affirmed Governor Oyetola as the true winner of the election

“Hearty congratulations to my brother Governor, Oyetola. A bigger congratulations to the people of Osun State, who are the real winners in the context,” he said.

Fayemi said he was convinced that Oyetola would take the state to the next level of development and prosperity, given his pedigree “as an astute manager of men and resources and as a leader who has genuine passion for development”.

Similarly, the South West leaders of the APC have hailed the outcome of the case.

The party noted that the judgment showed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination of ridding the nation’s judiciary of manipulative tendencies is yielding results.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, Chief Karounwi Oladapo, the South West Zonal Publicity Secretary of APC, said the victory would stop further distractions in Osun state and brighten the chances of the party in the zone.

On his part, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 Osun governorship election and challenger of Oyetola, Senator Ademola Adeleke congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court, saying his ambition was never a do or die affair.

Adeleke made the statement through his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed in a statement issued after the court ruling on Friday and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the capital of the State.

He said he has accepted the ruling of the apex court irrespective of his feelings and perception about the verdict.

“As a Democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings and wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun state.

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for lives on.

“Our ambition was never a do or die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in governance of the state”, the statement said.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to his teeming supporters, leaders and members of the PDP for their profound support.

Reacting, Governor Oyetola described his victory at the Supreme Court as a victory for democracy.

The apex court on Friday dismissed Ademola Adeleke’s appeal challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Oyetola who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeshina Adeniyi, in an interview said he was happy with the judgment.

Oyetola, who dedicated the victory to God and the people of the state, said he believed that justice had been done.

The governor said he was ready to serve the people of the state faithfully and diligently.