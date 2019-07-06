Minority Leader crisis: PDP suspends Elumelu, Ikpeazu, Abdul-Majid, 3 others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended some of its top members at the House of Representatives because of the crisis surrounding the selection of minority leader in the house.

This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The members are; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The statement, which was shared on Twitter, reads, “The national working committee of @OfficialPDPNig met today, the 5th of July 2019 and reviewed issues surrounding the Minority Leadership of the House of Representatives.

“The Party noted the roles played by the under-listed members which resulted in the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reading another list for Minority Leadership of the House other than the list submitted to him by our party, the PDP.

“The members are; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.”

The main opposition party said the actions were in contrary to Section 58 (1)(b)(c)(f)(h) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“Subject to the provision of this Constitution, the Party shall have power to discipline any member who says or does anything likely to bring the party into disrepute, hatred or contempt; disobeys or neglects to carry out lawful directives of the party or any organ or officer of the party; engages in anti-party activities; or engages in any conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party or is likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party,” it stated.