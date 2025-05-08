FG Warns Nigerians Against Health Risks Linked to Too Much Salt

The Federal Government has reacted to a video circulating online where a popular religious figure urged people to ignore medical warnings about salt.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare made it clear that such advice could harm public health.

The warning came through a statement released on Wednesday by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun.

The government urged Nigerians not to follow misleading health tips that could put their lives at risk.

The Ministry explained that while salt is needed for certain body functions like nerve signals and muscle activity, too much of it is dangerous.

It can cause serious health problems such as high blood pressure, stroke, heart issues, and kidney failure.

Health experts around the world, including those from the World Health Organization and Nigerian health authorities, recommend no more than one teaspoon (5 grams) of salt daily.

However, research shows that the average Nigerian eats more than double this amount. This has led to many avoidable deaths.

To solve this problem, the government has started a plan called the National Sodium Reduction Strategy.

The plan sets new rules for how much salt can be used in food—whether it’s packaged, cooked at home, sold on the street, or served in restaurants.

The Ministry is working with food companies, regulators, and the public to lower salt use without affecting food quality.

They also urged Nigerians to get their health advice from certified medical professionals.

The government said it respects the role of religious leaders and believes that faith and science can work together to improve people’s health.

It assured citizens of its continued efforts to improve health standards across the country.