Osogbo NBA Decries Burning of Osun High Court

The Osogbo branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the setting ablaze of the Osun State High Court located in Ilesa, describing the act as a grave threat to the justice system.

In a statement released on Tuesday by its Chairman, Mr. Yemi Abiona, the association labeled the incident as a “heinous attack that poses a serious threat to justice delivery and the rule of law.”

Abiona expressed concern over the recurring pattern of such attacks, recalling a previous incident in which a judge’s chambers at Court 3 were also gutted by fire.

“I wonder what the perpetrators of such an attack on the courtroom intended to achieve. This attack is the handiwork of faceless cowards and ignorants.

“Though, the cause of this arson is still subject to investigation, but from indications, the inferno cannot be an act of God.

“We only wonder what the perpetrators intend to achieve by setting fire to courtrooms where documents are kept,” he said.

He went on to applaud Governor Ademola Adeleke’s prompt intervention in the matter, which included ordering an in-depth investigation and instructing security operatives to reinforce safety measures across court facilities in the state.

Abiona also called on law enforcement to ensure that the culprits are tracked down and made to face the full weight of the law. He noted that the NBA would offer complimentary legal support in prosecuting those responsible.

“We are urging the police to leave no stone unturned in conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Together, we can uphold the integrity of our justice system,” he said.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, resulted in the complete destruction of High Court 2 in Ilesa, including vital documents and legal exhibits stored within the building.

In response, Governor Adeleke directed security agencies to intensify the protection of judicial facilities throughout the state while investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.