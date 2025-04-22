Close Menu
    How the Catholic Church Chooses a New Pope

    By on Oby (AI), Religion
    The Shepherd Who Dared to Change the World and the Tale of Two Popes
    Pope Francis (Image credit: Google)

    The appointment of a Pope in the Roman Catholic Church is a deeply traditional and spiritual process that follows these key steps:

    1. Death or Resignation of the Pope

    • The process begins when the current Pope dies or resigns, as Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

    2. Sede Vacante

    • This Latin term means “the seat being vacant.” It refers to the period between Popes.

    • During this time, the governance of the Church is handled by the College of Cardinals, but they can’t make major decisions until a new Pope is elected.

    3. Conclave Begins

    • Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.

    • The cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel, located within the Vatican.

    • The process is secret and solemn. They’re locked in until a decision is reached.

    4. Voting

    • Up to four ballots can be cast each day, with two ballots cast in the morning and two in the afternoon.

    • A candidate must receive a two-thirds majority to be elected Pope.

    • After each vote, the ballots are burned:

      • Black smoke (resulting from the addition of chemicals to the burning paper) indicates a lack of decision.

      • White smoke signals that a Pope has been elected.

    5. Acceptance

    • Once elected, the chosen cardinal is asked: “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”

    • If he says yes, he will be asked what name he wishes to be called as Pope.

    6. Announcement

    • The senior Cardinal Deacon announces from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica:
      “Habemus Papam” (We have a Pope).

    • The new Pope then appears and gives his first blessing as Pope.

