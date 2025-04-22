How the Catholic Church Chooses a New Pope

The appointment of a Pope in the Roman Catholic Church is a deeply traditional and spiritual process that follows these key steps:

1. Death or Resignation of the Pope

The process begins when the current Pope dies or resigns, as Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

2. Sede Vacante

This Latin term means “the seat being vacant.” It refers to the period between Popes.

During this time, the governance of the Church is handled by the College of Cardinals, but they can’t make major decisions until a new Pope is elected.

3. Conclave Begins

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.

The cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel, located within the Vatican.

The process is secret and solemn. They’re locked in until a decision is reached.

4. Voting

Up to four ballots can be cast each day, with two ballots cast in the morning and two in the afternoon.

A candidate must receive a two-thirds majority to be elected Pope.

After each vote, the ballots are burned: Black smoke (resulting from the addition of chemicals to the burning paper) indicates a lack of decision. White smoke signals that a Pope has been elected.



5. Acceptance

Once elected, the chosen cardinal is asked: “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”

If he says yes, he will be asked what name he wishes to be called as Pope.

6. Announcement