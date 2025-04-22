How the Catholic Church Chooses a New Pope

The appointment of a Pope in the Roman Catholic Church is a deeply traditional and spiritual process that follows these key steps:
1. Death or Resignation of the Pope
-
The process begins when the current Pope dies or resigns, as Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.
2. Sede Vacante
-
This Latin term means “the seat being vacant.” It refers to the period between Popes.
-
During this time, the governance of the Church is handled by the College of Cardinals, but they can’t make major decisions until a new Pope is elected.
3. Conclave Begins
-
Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.
-
The cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel, located within the Vatican.
-
The process is secret and solemn. They’re locked in until a decision is reached.
4. Voting
-
Up to four ballots can be cast each day, with two ballots cast in the morning and two in the afternoon.
-
A candidate must receive a two-thirds majority to be elected Pope.
-
After each vote, the ballots are burned:
-
Black smoke (resulting from the addition of chemicals to the burning paper) indicates a lack of decision.
-
White smoke signals that a Pope has been elected.
-
5. Acceptance
-
Once elected, the chosen cardinal is asked: “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”
-
If he says yes, he will be asked what name he wishes to be called as Pope.
6. Announcement
-
The senior Cardinal Deacon announces from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica:
“Habemus Papam” (We have a Pope).
-
The new Pope then appears and gives his first blessing as Pope.