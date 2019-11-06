Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo had, on Oct. 30, also presided over FEC meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari had been out of the country.

Buhari is, at present, in London on a private visit.

The President’s trip to London came after his trip to Saudi Arabia where he attended the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and also performed the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage).