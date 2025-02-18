Osimhen’s Brace Seals Historic Victory for Galatasaray Against Rizespor

Galatasaray etched their name in history on Monday night with a 2-1 triumph over Rizespor in the 23rd round of the Turkish Super Lig.

The victory made them the first team in league history to win 20 matches in the first 23 games of a season.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen played a decisive role, scoring both goals for Galatasaray. His first came just two minutes into the second half, while his second was netted in the final minutes of the match.

This milestone performance took his season tally to 24 goal contributions in 24 games, including 14 league goals. Osimhen now sits third in the Golden Boot race, trailing Patiak K by four goals and En Nesyri by one.

Galatasaray are on course for their 25th league title, holding a commanding 13-point lead at the top. If they maintain their momentum, they will clinch a third consecutive championship by season’s end.