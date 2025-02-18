FG Warns Nigerians Against Fuel Scooping

In furtherance of its nationwide sensitization campaign against fuel scooping from overturned tankers, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has taken the agency’s nationwide awareness campaign on the dangers of fuel scooping to the head office of the National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Lagos State.

Speaking during the visit, Onilu expressed concern over the persistent cases of fuel tanker accidents and the tragic loss of lives resulting from fuel scooping incidents, referencing the fatal explosion that took place in Dikko, where despite warnings from the police and vigilantes, local youth attempted to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker.

Highlighting part of the activities the agency has carried out on the campaign against fuel scooping, he stated that the agency had produced over 76 jingles in various local languages and broadcast them on 198 radio stations across the country.

Onilu also stressed the importance of proper regulation of the trucking industry, noting that community involvement in the prevention of the practice is very crucial to our national growth.

Speaking further, Onilu emphasised the need for a shift in public mentality, suggesting that beyond awareness campaigns, it is crucial to instill a sense of responsibility within communities to prevent such reckless behaviour.

While responding, the Union’s President, Comrade Williams expressed his heartfelt gratitude for NOA’s efforts in addressing the issue of fallen tankers and the critical need for public safety, highlighting the importance of continued dialogue between stakeholders to tackle these avoidable challenges.