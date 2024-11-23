OPL&CE Conscientizes Ikorodu Residents on Voting Behaviour 

As part of its effort to empower the electorate with their basic rights and responsibilities, the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement has held a one-day advocacy on voter education.

At the event which was held at the Palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative & Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, while welcoming participants said that the event, which was the first of its kind is part of the Office’s mandate to educate citizens on their rights and responsibilities as voters, as well as the Government’s role in serving its people.

“This is the first time we are holding such an event, and we chose Ikorodu to kick off the programme. You need to know both your rights and responsibilities. This knowledge will help you understand Government policies and how you can benefit from them; we also hear about other Government Agencies because we want you to know about other Lagos State Government policies and initiatives that can be of benefit to you”, he added.

He further explained that the power attached to the fulfilment of civic responsibility is potent to the extent that it influences the decision-making process of a Government, noting that voter apathy during an election can negatively impact the electoral process and undermine the outcome of an election.

Highlighting other programmes of the Office, the Special Adviser said that the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement is planning to bring the Mother and Infant Child Health Development (MICHD) programme, aimed at supporting vulnerable pregnant mothers with nutritious packs that will ensure the well-being of both mother and child in the Public Health Centres into Ikorodu and other areas.

Underscoring the importance of registering with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASSRA), Afolabi said that registering a resident of Lagos State plays a key role in facilitating access to various Government services, and residents might be unable to access certain state services without LASSRA registration.

Addressing participants further, Afolabi explained that one of the Government initiatives that is highly beneficial to the electorate is the Ilera-Eko health initiative, a programme designed to improve healthcare access for all residents of Lagos, saying that Ilera-Eko is a right of all Lagos residents, being one of the dividends of democracy promised by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration.

Furthermore, she pledged that the Office will continue to reach out to more communities across the state to ensure residents are better informed about their rights and responsibilities.

In a similar vein, former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Otunba Ayodele Elesho, expressed his gratitude to the Lagos State Government for the initiative. He stated that during the last state election, Ikorodu Local Government recorded the highest number of votes.

He added that the dedication and active participation of Ikorodu residents during the electoral process was not in vain, pointing out that this commitment is reflected in the ongoing infrastructural development happening in the area.

Delivering his goodwill message, the President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Mr. Debo Adeniran congratulated the residents of Ikorodu for being the first to benefit from the laudable initiative, adding that the right to know form the basis for good governance, and that the benefit of good governance is being transmitted across Lagos State through this programme.

Appreciating the Lagos State Government for the laudable gesture, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi assured the State Government that the residents of Ikorodu will remain committed to fulfilling their civic right through voting, urging that more polling booths should be made to cater for the ever-increasing residents of the area.

Appreciating the participants, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Engr. Sholabomi Shasore said that another area that needs focusing on is how to support the elderly to actively participate and exercise their civic rights during the elections.

The participants were exposed to various initiatives of the Government by other invited agencies such as the Lagos State Health Scheme (LASHMA), Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASSRA) as well and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

