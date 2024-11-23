"I Don’t Smoke, It’s Just Aesthetics" -Shallipopi Clears the Air

Nigerian music sensation Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, recently opened up about a surprising aspect of his life: he doesn’t smoke.

This revelation came during an interview with Soundcity, where the Oba Pluto hitmaker addressed the frequent appearance of cigarettes in his photos and videos.

“One thing my fans don’t know about me is that I don’t smoke. It’s just aesthetics,” Shallipopi shared candidly, putting to rest any assumptions about his lifestyle choices.

Known for his captivating tunes and unique persona, Shallipopi also gave fans a glimpse into the inspiration behind his music. When asked what drives his creativity, he pointed to a universal struggle many Nigerians can relate to hardship.

“What influences me to do music is hardship. You don’t want to go through hardship in this country,” he explained, highlighting the motivation behind his art and his determination to rise above challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...