Bolanle Ninalowo Shares Why He Supported His Daughter’s Navel Piercing

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently opened up about a decision that sparked both curiosity and admiration allowing his teenage daughter, Aliyah, to pierce her navel.

For Ninalowo, the choice wasn’t just about appearances but a chance to deepen their father-daughter bond.

In an honest conversation with media personality VJ Adams, Ninalowo shared the story behind the piercing, explaining that Aliyah, who had just turned 18, initially had a bolder idea in mind; a tongue ring.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DColt88I_I6/?igsh= aWd4OW44OWZ4eGtw

“I remember one day my daughter woke me up and said she wanted to get a tongue ring,” Ninalowo recalled, still sounding stunned. “I was like, what! Growing up, I could never even ask my dad for something like that. I couldn’t even tell him I wanted to grow a beard!”

Understanding that peer influence played a role in her request, Ninalowo paused to think instead of outright rejecting the idea. “Her friends and peers were doing it, and it was hard to tell her otherwise when she’d go to school and see them,” he explained.

To steer the conversation, Ninalowo shared his own perspective. “I told her, ‘A tongue ring? I wouldn’t even want to kiss someone with a tongue ring. How about something else?’ And she said, ‘Okay, I’ll think about it.’”

After some time, Aliyah suggested a navel piercing instead, and Ninalowo saw this as an opportunity to show trust while maintaining some boundaries. “As much as I wasn’t thrilled about it, I saw this as a way to connect with her. So, I drove her there myself,” he said.

For Ninalowo, the decision wasn’t just about allowing his daughter to express herself it was also a deliberate effort to build a trusting and open relationship, especially during a pivotal time in her life.

This comes after Ninalowo separated from his wife, Bunmi, last year due to irreconcilable differences. Despite this, he said he remains deeply committed to his children, Aliyah and Morakinyo, ensuring they feel supported and understood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...