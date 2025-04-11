Opeyemi Ayeola Calls Out Eniola Badmus for Alleged Body Shaming Comment

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Ayeola has publicly criticized her colleague, Eniola Badmus, over a comment she claims was aimed at mocking her appearance.

The drama started after Opeyemi posted a video of herself on social media. According to her, Eniola dropped a comment under the post, which she felt was a subtle jab at her hair and appearance.

In a video shared via Gistology TV on YouTube, Opeyemi expressed her disappointment, especially considering Eniola’s own past struggles with body shaming.

“I didn’t expect this from you,” she said. “You used to be the face of body shaming. You’ve spoken many times about how deeply it hurt you, yet here you are doing the same to someone else.”

https://youtu.be/VxSkflC5tyM

She added, “For someone like Eniola, who knows what it feels like to be ridiculed over your body, it’s shocking and disappointing to see you engage in such behavior.”