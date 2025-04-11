Man Arrested for Killing Brother After Fight Over Missing N15,000 in Zaria

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has arrested a 58-year-old man, Abubakar Aminu, also known as Galadima, for allegedly killing his younger brother, Sani Yusuf, in Zaria.

According to intelligence sources, Aminu was arrested on Thursday April 10, 2025, at about 2:30 PM in Zaria.

The incident reportedly happened on April 4, 2025, after a heated argument between the two brothers.

Yusuf had accused Abubakar of stealing N15,000, which led to a physical altercation. Witnesses say Abubakar repeatedly slammed Yusuf’s head against a wall until he lost consciousness, with blood pouring from his nose and mouth.

Both men are members of the royal family of the late Iyan Zazzau of the Zazzau Emirate.

Realizing the seriousness of what he had done, Abubakar covered Yusuf’s face with a wrapper and gave his phone to family members, claiming that Yusuf was asleep and didn’t want to be disturbed. He then fled the house.

Around 3:30 PM that same day, family members found Yusuf unconscious and bleeding. They rushed him to a private clinic, which refused to admit him.

He was then taken to the ABU Teaching Hospital in Shika, where he died from his injuries in the early hours of April 10, 2025, at about 4:50 AM. the family has since buried Yusuf according to local traditions.

The police have confirmed that Abubakar is in custody and that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Kaduna for further investigation. However, sources say some influential individuals are pressuring authorities to drop the case.