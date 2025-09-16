spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 16, 2025 - 10:54 AM

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

BusinessNews
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth
DG, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged African countries to embrace trade and investment as engines of growth and so lessen their dependence on outside assistance. She thinks this change of strategy might turn Africa into a global economic powerhouse.Â 

 

Speaking at the 66th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economic Society, Okonjo-Iweala stressed that unsustainable aid results from dwindling donor support and shifting global priorities. OECD numbers indicate a seven percent drop in world aid in 2024 and a sharp decline in the official development assistance share of Africa over the last decade. She noted that while aid is absolutely essential for problems like climate change, it falls short of covering the $1.3 trillion annual investment gap of Africa. required to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals.

 

Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the specific benefits Africa offers in a rapidly changing environment. She identified three major assets: a young, educated, tech-savvy workforce; huge unutilized agricultural land; and minerals vital for green energy. Africa could comprise around a fourth of the world’s workforce by 2050, making it a centre for labour-intensive sectors;The News Chronicle reports.

 

Emphasizing Africa’s agricultural potential, she noted that the continent has two-thirds of the uncultivated arable ground globally. Africa could save about $100 billion a year if it helps to feed the world, and so reduces its dependence on food imports. She reminded decision-makers on minerals that Africa possesses around 30% of the reserves needed for renewable energy application,s including cobalt, manganese, and lithium.

 

Okono-Iweala contended that as nations try to diversify their supply chains away from too much reliance on China, Africa could profit even though geopolitical tensions are slowing down world trade expansion. Through projects such the African Continental Free Trade Area, she urged lawmakers to take advantage of this chance to promote manufacturing and boost intra-African trade.

 

Citing success stories, she celebrated the quick expansion of nations including Ethiopia, Rwanda, and CÃ´te dâ€™Ivoire as well as African corporate champions Dangote Group, MTN, and Shoprite. She also commended Africa’s mobile money leadership, which produced $190 billion in sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP in 2023, as proof that the continent can innovate and take world-leading positions.

Previous article
Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changesâ€” Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims
Next article
Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Elon Muskâ€™s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changesâ€” Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Presidency has fired back at former Vice President...

Power Cut at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Leaves Three Dead

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Three patients on life support at Aminu Kano Teaching...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Elon Muskâ€™s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Technology 0
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Business 0
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changesâ€” Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims

Politics 0
The Presidency has fired back at former Vice President...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x