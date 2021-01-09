Oil Tanker Explosion: LASG Warns Motorists Against Reckless Driving

Following the explosion of a tanker loaded to capacity with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Toyota Bus Stop on Oshodi – Mile 2 expressway on Thursday, the Lagos State Government has warned motorists against reckless driving in order to avoid accidents or situations that could pose a threat to other road users.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who gave the warning during his impromptu visit to the scene of the accident to assess the impact on road infrastructure and traffic flow, revealed that the explosion was caused by the collision of the fully-loaded petrol tanker with another truck along the corridor.

Oladeinde expressed displeasure at the reckless act by both drivers and declared that the State government will track down the owners/companies of the offenders for necessary sanctions, adding that the Federal Road Safety Corps, Vehicle Inspection Service and other Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to work assiduously to rid Lagos roads of vehicles that are not roadworthy.

He also disclosed that the affected bridge will remain closed to vehicular movement until an integrity test is conducted to ascertain the level of damage caused by the inferno on all infrastructure along the corridor to avert unforeseen consequences.

While appealing to motorists and other road users to exercise caution and comply with all safety guidelines, the Commissioner disclosed that the State Government will not tolerate reckless behaviour from heavy-duty vehicle drivers within the metropolis, assuring that a meeting will soon be arranged with the Unions of Tanker drivers within the State to address the situation towards bringing the desired change in the transport sector

Also speaking, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said remnants of the vehicles involved in the incident, which was without any fatality, due to the swift and timely intervention of first responders, has been cleared by the Agency.

He, however, urged residents to exercise utmost caution in the area because the spilt contents, which was diluted with chemical treatments, is still volatile and at risk of ignition by naked flame.