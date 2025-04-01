Oil Prices Climb Amid Supply Fears and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices continued their upward momentum on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions and potential supply disruptions took center stage.

The market reacted strongly to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose secondary sanctions on Russian crude and take aggressive action against Iran. However, lingering concerns over the impact of trade disputes on global economic growth kept gains in check.

Oil Prices Edge Higher on Geopolitical Uncertainty

As of 06:45 GMT, Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents (0.3%) to $74.98 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 22 cents (0.3%) to $71.70 per barrel. The modest price increase reflects a complex tug-of-war between supply risks and demand-side pressures.

According to Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, the near-term risks favor higher prices, with U.S. threats of sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil prompting market participants to brace for a potential tightening of global oil supplies.

Geopolitical Risks Drive Supply Concerns

The U.S. stance on Russia and Iran has added uncertainty to an already fragile oil market. Secondary sanctions could significantly restrict the ability of countries and companies to trade Russian crude, reducing global oil availability. Additionally, heightened hostilities with Iran could lead to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil passes daily. Any instability in this region could send oil prices soaring as supply concerns escalate.

Trade War Fears and Supply Growth Limit Upside Potential

Despite these bullish factors, broader economic concerns continue to cap oil price gains. The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and major economies, particularly China and the European Union, have raised fears of a slowdown in global growth. A weaker economic outlook could dampen oil demand, offsetting some of the upward pressure on prices.

Additionally, potential increases in supply from OPEC+ and U.S. shale producers could counterbalance supply constraints caused by geopolitical tensions. OPEC+ nations have signaled a willingness to ramp up production if necessary, while U.S. shale output remains robust.

Market Outlook: Uncertain but Volatile

With oil prices caught between geopolitical risks and economic concerns, volatility is expected to persist. Traders will closely monitor further developments in U.S. foreign policy, OPEC+ decisions, and global economic data for clues on the future direction of crude markets.

For now, oil remains on an upward trajectory, but a delicate balance between supply threats and demand concerns will dictate the next moves in the market.