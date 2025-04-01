Tether’s Bitcoin Holdings Surpass $8.29B After $735M BTC Purchase in Q1 2025

Tether, the leading issuer of the USDT stablecoin, further strengthened its Bitcoin investment strategy by purchasing 8,888 BTC on the final day of Q1 2025.

According to market data from Arkham Intelligence, the latest $735 million acquisition brings Tether’s total Bitcoin holdings to 100,521 BTC, valued at $8.29 billion. This move aligns with the company’s long-term commitment, first announced in May 2023, to allocate 15% of its profits toward Bitcoin investments.

Tether’s Expanding Digital Asset Portfolio

Beyond Bitcoin, Tether maintains a diverse portfolio of on-chain assets, including:

$5.16 billion in USDT,

$215.85 million in XAUT (Tether Gold),

$46.17 million in AUSDF, demonstrating a broad digital asset management strategy.

However, Tether’s ambitions go beyond cryptocurrencies. The company is making significant investments in traditional markets, further solidifying its financial footprint.

Diversification Beyond Crypto: Strategic Investments

On March 27, 2025, Tether increased its stake in Adecoagro, a major Latin American agricultural firm, to 70% ownership, reinforcing its mission to support economic freedom in emerging markets.

Additionally, Tether announced plans to acquire a 30% stake in Be Water, an Italian media company, signaling its intent to expand into the media and entertainment industry. These moves highlight Tether’s diversification strategy and growing presence across multiple sectors.

Record Profits & Market Dominance

Tether remains the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, reporting a record-breaking $13.7 billion in profits for 2024.

Key financial highlights:

Issued $45 billion in USDT, driving its total market valuation to $144 billion.

Holds 61% of the global stablecoin market, far surpassing its closest competitor, USDC ($60 billion market cap).

Maintains $7 billion in excess reserves to back issued USDT and ensure liquidity confidence.

Tether’s Influence in Global Finance

Tether’s financial reach extends into traditional markets, as it emerged as the seventh-largest buyer of U.S. Treasury securities in 2024, with a $33.1 billion investment. This places it ahead of Canada, Mexico, and Germany in Treasury holdings, further establishing its influence in global finance.

With its expanding Bitcoin reserves, strategic investments, and strong financial backing, Tether continues to reshape the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance, positioning itself as a dominant force in both markets.