Former Enugu LP Guber Candidate, Edeoga dumps LP for PDP

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Edeoga had met with the leadership of Enugu State PDP behind closed doors on January 31, fueling speculations about his possible return to his former party.

However, yesterday, Edeoga, accompanied by his supporters, drove into the PDP State office at No. 1 Charles Street, GRA, Enugu, in a convoy and was received by the state party leadership and stakeholders led by the Chairman, Dr. Martins Chukwunweike.

Addressing party faithful, Edeoga thanked Governor Mbah and his Eha-Amufu Ward III, Isi-Uzo LGA, and state party leadership for making his return possible and smooth.

Rededicating himself to the PDP, the former LP gubernatorial candidate, said it was time for all to join hands with Governor Mbah in the great works he is doing in Enugu State.

‘I want to say that I’m happy to be here. I want to start by thanking in a very special way, the governor of Enugu State. I appreciate that what has happened today cannot begin to be conceived without his political involvement.

“By this gesture, he has demonstrated a mental state that is worthy of appreciation and that is worthy of being supported or rewarded to the extent that is humanly possible.

“A thing like this has never happened in the annals of Enugu State politics. It might look small, but it will cause a paradigm shift in the way politics is played in Enugu State. It is no longer something where you warehouse bitterness. It is no longer winner takes all. All those things that people have been trying to preach in Nigeria, like accommodating everybody, are being demonstrated in Enugu State.

“So, I rededicate myself again to the PDP to make sure that the PDP remains a winning machine in Enugu State as it has always been. I am happy to be here. I appreciate all those who made it possible,” he stated.

In his remarks, Dr. Chukwunweike described Edeoga’s return as strategic for Enugu PDP, and also had the full blessing of Governor Peter Mbah, whom he said, desired a united Enugu PDP.

“Our number one term of reference upon our election as the state’s party leadership is to reunite the party. His Excellency said that we must work to bring everybody together. So, today is a major step in that direction.

“With this move and many others like it to come, 2027 general elections will be a walkover for the PDP in Enugu State. So, we warmly welcome our brother and his supporters back,” he said.

Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo, Edeoga’s home LGA, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, described his return as a very welcome development and a milestone for Isi-Uzo and Enugu PDP, an affirmation of Mbah’s leadership, and vindication of those of them who worked for the governor’s victory in the 2023 election.