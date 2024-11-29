Ohaneze Youths Affirm Support for Rotation of Presidency, Urge Actions Against Errant NEC Members

The youth wing of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide on Thursday expressed its support for rotating the Office of the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, as provided in its constitution.

Following the demise of the late President General of the group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who hailed from Imo State, there have been internal wranglings among some of the ranks, hence the need for the youth group to voice their stand.

The acting National Youth Leader of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, addressed journalists after the 57th National Executive Committee of the group, which was held in Enugu. He regretted what he called the perceived rascality of some members of the pro-Igbo group’s National Executive Committee, NEC.

He noted that these NEC members have tilted contrary to the provisions of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution regarding its leadership and tend to drift Ohanaeze Ndigbo into a leadership crisis.

Okpalaezeukwu called on the Statutory Members of Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo to urgently respond to these NEC’s antics to save Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the impending leadership crisis.

According to the Ohaneze Youths, the Constitution was clear on the succession line, and the provisions should be followed.

“In line with provisions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution Article 13, 2nd paragraph, ‘in the absence of President General and Deputy President General, the Vice President General whose state is next in alphabetical order shall Act’.

“On this note and in consideration of the Timeline, we hereby call on the Vice President General Abia State, to as a matter of necessity and Law, take charge of Ohaneze leadership as the Acting President General, and pilot the affairs of the National Executive Committee (NEC) until the emergence of a consensus President General and Deputy President General from Imo and Rivers States respectively.

“In further delay and unwarranted procrastination by the Vice President General Abia State, we urge other Vice Presidents General to, in line with the provisions of the Constitution and alphabetical order, take responsibility and provide leadership for the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” he said.

The youths also called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and sister Agencies to investigate the activities of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s account officer, the Secretary-General, Mr. Okey Emuchay, over the alleged financial embezzlement and misappropriation.

They affirmed that, after Imo State, it is the turn of Igbos in Rivers State to produce the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“This provision is sacrosanct and any attempt of compromise shall be met with stiff resistance.

“We, therefore, urge other organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and limited to the Ime Obi, Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the State and LGA levels, Council Of Ndi Eze, Elders Council and the Women Wing to rise up to the occasion and provide Leadership for Ndigbo at this crucial moment,” they said.

The youths further expressed appreciation to Ndigbo and other Nigerians, especially President Bola Tinubu and the Southeast Governors led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, for the resounding and befitting funeral accorded to the late Ohaneze Ndigbo President General- Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...