The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, is more than just a campaign it’s a global movement. It calls for action to end violence against women and girls, drawing attention to the urgency of tackling one of the world’s most entrenched injustices. This year’s observance is especially poignant, as the world continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic instability, and global conflicts issues that disproportionately harm women and girls.

In Nigeria, the 16 Days of Activism is not just an event, it’s a resounding declaration. Across the country, people are not whispering for change they are demanding it, loudly and boldly. Survivors and advocates stand together in defiance, lighting the way to justice with their courage and stories.

In Lagos, the air is filled with determination as activists march through the streets, chanting “No more silence! Justice for survivors!” Their placards bear the names of victims, turning them into powerful symbols of the change they are fighting for. These marches are not just protests; they are confrontations with the systemic failures that allow violence to thrive unchecked.

But the fight goes beyond the rallies. Dialogue is playing a crucial role in breaking the silence around gender-based violence. In Kano, religious leaders, often seen as the gatekeepers of cultural norms, are working alongside women’s rights groups to address harmful practices like child marriage. These conversations are difficult, and change doesn’t happen overnight, but they represent a shift in perspective that is profound. What was once considered taboo is now on the table for discussion.

Tertiary institutions across Nigeria are also playing their part. At the University of Ibadan, a series of events including the powerful art exhibition “Silenced No More” have been organized. The raw, unflinching artwork, depicting the trauma of survivors, stands as a testament to the pain endured and the strength required to heal. A young poet’s spoken word performance at the event moved the audience to tears, using words to break through the silence that often surrounds these issues.

Online, Nigerian youth are making their voices heard through hashtags like #16DaysOfActivism and #OrangeTheWorld. These platforms have become battlegrounds for change, amplifying the voices of survivors, spreading awareness, and sharing vital resources like helpline numbers and legal advice. Social media has evolved into a sanctuary for those who may not have the courage to speak out in person but find strength in the anonymity and support of digital communities.

But despite the momentum, the scars of injustice remain. Survivors continue to face obstacles not only in dealing with their abusers but also in accessing the justice they deserve. Despite the existence of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, many survivors are still met with a system that fails them. Activists are now calling for more than just laws they demand their rigorous enforcement. Delays in cases erode trust in the justice system, making survivors feel that their voices and their pain are being ignored.

Grassroots organizations, like the Mirabel Centre in Lagos, are stepping in where the state falls short, offering medical care, legal support, and counseling to survivors. International initiatives like UN Women and the European Union’s Spotlight Initiative are also providing resources to community-based interventions, focusing on prevention, protection, and justice.

This year’s campaign has put a spotlight on education, particularly the issue of sexual harassment in schools. The push for stronger policies, including harsher penalties for perpetrators, is gaining ground. Schools are now prioritizing safe spaces for students, with teachers and administrators undergoing training on how to prevent and respond to abuse.

The private sector is also contributing. Companies like Access Bank are partnering with NGOs to fund shelters and create job opportunities for survivors, demonstrating that the fight against gender-based violence is everyone’s responsibility, not just that of activists or governments.

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of the 16 Days of Activism is the voices of the survivors themselves. In Abuja, one survivor shared her story not to seek sympathy but to inspire action. Her voice, steady and unwavering, declared, “We are not broken. We are warriors.”

This campaign is more than just a call for change; it’s a declaration of war against silence, complacency, and injustice. In homes, schools, offices, and streets, Nigerians are collectively saying, “Enough is enough.” The grief and anger that so many have carried for too long are now being channeled into a force for change one that cannot and will not be ignored.

The road to ending gender-based violence is long and challenging, but every conversation, every march, every story shared brings us closer. This is not just activism; it’s a revolution. And Nigeria is not just participating it is leading the way, proving that change is not only possible but inevitable when people come together and demand it.

Stephanie Shaakaa

University of Agriculture, Makurdi

Benue state.

